Retro Baltimore Trivia: What Maryland congressman, in 1918, introduced the first legislation that would have made “The Star-Spangled Banner” the national anthem?

Lori Sears
By
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 13, 2019 | 8:00 AM
The first-known manuscript of Francis Scott Key's poem which became the U.S. national anthem, known as "The Star-Spangled Banner," is displayed at Fort McHenry. (NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP/Getty Images)

Readers: Think you know your Baltimore? Try answering our weekly trivia question. Some weeks will be ridiculously easy, some weeks a bit more challenging. Put your best guess in the “answer” field and hit “submit.” Or comment on Instagram: @retrobaltimore.

If you’d like to be recognized for a correct answer, submit your name, too. Check this page next Thursday for results.

Here’s today’s trivia:

QUESTION: What Maryland congressman, in 1918, introduced the first legislation that would have made “The Star-Spangled Banner” the national anthem?

