Retro Baltimore Trivia: What Baltimore sign company installed the landmark Domino Sugars neon sign above the harbor?

Lori Sears
By
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 06, 2019 | 8:00 AM
The Domino Sugars sign is pictured here in July 1996. (Andre Chung / XX)

Readers: Think you know your Baltimore? Try answering our weekly trivia question. Some weeks will be ridiculously easy, some weeks a bit more challenging. Put your best guess in the “answer” field and hit “submit.” Or comment on Instagram: @retrobaltimore.

If you’d like to be recognized for a correct answer, submit your name, too. Check this page next Thursday for results.

Here’s today’s trivia:

QUESTION: What Baltimore sign company installed the landmark Domino Sugars neon sign above the harbor?

