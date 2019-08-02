Retro Baltimore Trivia: What Remington artist made the ‘Ratso’ pinata in 1987?

Readers: Think you know your Baltimore? Try answering our weekly trivia question. Some weeks will be ridiculously easy, some weeks a bit more challenging. Put your best guess in the “answer” field and hit “submit.” Or comment on Instagram: @retrobaltimore.
If you’d like to be recognized for a correct answer, submit your name, too. Check this page next Thursday for results.
Here’s today’s trivia:
QUESTION: In 1987, Remington declared victory in its war against rats and threw a party, featuring a rat-shaped pinata, made of shopping bags and papier-mache. The pinata, named “Ratso,” was created by what Remington artist? For extra credit, where did the “rat bash” take place?