Retro Baltimore Trivia: What Remington artist made the ‘Ratso’ pinata in 1987?

Lori Sears
By
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 02, 2019 | 8:00 AM
What artist created "Ratso," the pinata? (Perry Thorsvik / Baltimore Sun)

Readers: Think you know your Baltimore? Try answering our weekly trivia question. Some weeks will be ridiculously easy, some weeks a bit more challenging. Put your best guess in the “answer” field and hit “submit.” Or comment on Instagram: @retrobaltimore.

If you’d like to be recognized for a correct answer, submit your name, too. Check this page next Thursday for results.

Here’s today’s trivia:

QUESTION: In 1987, Remington declared victory in its war against rats and threw a party, featuring a rat-shaped pinata, made of shopping bags and papier-mache. The pinata, named “Ratso,” was created by what Remington artist? For extra credit, where did the “rat bash” take place?

