Retro Baltimore Trivia: Where was the premiere for John Waters’ film ‘Pink Flamingos’ held?

Lori Sears
By
| Baltimore Sun |
Jul 19, 2019 | 8:00 AM
A pensive, young John Waters, contemplating the next camera set-up on the set of "Pink Flamingos" in January 1972. Where would the film's premiere be held in Baltimore? (Handout)

Readers: Think you know your Baltimore? Try answering our weekly trivia question. Some weeks will be ridiculously easy, some weeks a bit more challenging. Put your best guess in the “answer” field and hit “submit.” Or comment on Instagram: @retrobaltimore.

If you’d like to be recognized for a correct answer, submit your name, too. Check this page next Thursday for results.

Here’s today’s trivia:

QUESTION: John Waters’ film “Pink Flamingos” premiered at the third annual Baltimore Film Festival, which was held where?

