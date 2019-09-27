Advertisement

Retro Baltimore Trivia: What songwriter, an Owings Mills High School graduate in the late 1980s, co-wrote a No. 1 Billboard hit?

Lori Sears
By
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 27, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Readers: Think you know your Baltimore? Try answering our weekly trivia question. Some weeks will be ridiculously easy, some weeks a bit more challenging. Put your best guess in the “answer” field and hit “submit.” Or comment on Instagram: @retrobaltimore.

If you’d like to be recognized for a correct answer, submit your name, too. Check this page next Thursday for results.

Here’s today’s trivia:

