Retro Baltimore Trivia: In what year did the Maryland State Fair first take place at its current location in Timonium?

Lori Sears
By
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 30, 2019 | 8:00 AM
The Maryland State Fair in 1932. (Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

Readers: Think you know your Baltimore? Try answering our weekly trivia question. Some weeks will be ridiculously easy, some weeks a bit more challenging. Put your best guess in the “answer” field and hit “submit.” Or comment on Instagram: @retrobaltimore.

If you’d like to be recognized for a correct answer, submit your name, too. Check this page next Thursday for results.

Here’s today’s trivia:

QUESTION: In what year did the Maryland State Fair first take place at its current location in Timonium? Extra credit if you know what the location was called then.

