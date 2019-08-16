Advertisement

Retro Baltimore Trivia: What two Baltimore landmarks were designed by John Russell Pope, architect of Washington’s Jefferson Memorial?

Lori Sears
By
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 16, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Retro Baltimore Trivia: What two Baltimore landmarks were designed by John Russell Pope, architect of Washington’s Jefferson Memorial?
What architect designed this house in Baltimore? Picture is from May 1958. (GARDINA / Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

Readers: Think you know your Baltimore? Try answering our weekly trivia question. Some weeks will be ridiculously easy, some weeks a bit more challenging. Put your best guess in the “answer” field and hit “submit.” Or comment on Instagram: @retrobaltimore.

If you’d like to be recognized for a correct answer, submit your name, too. Check this page next Thursday for results.

Advertisement

Here’s today’s trivia:

QUESTION: What two Baltimore landmarks were designed by John Russell Pope, architect of Washington’s Jefferson Memorial and National Gallery of Art?

Fill out my online form.
Advertisement
Advertisement