Retro Baltimore Trivia: At what Baltimore restaurant did Henry Fonda and first wife Margaret Sullavan hold their wedding reception in 1931?

Lori Sears
By
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 23, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Henry Fonda and Margaret Sullavan starred together in the film "The Moon's Our Home" in 1936. The wed in 1931 in Baltimore, but divorced in 1933. (Handout)

Here’s today’s trivia:

QUESTION: At what Baltimore restaurant did Henry Fonda and first wife Margaret Sullavan hold their wedding reception in 1931?

