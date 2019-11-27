xml:space="preserve">
On Nov. 23, 2000, Calvert Hall and Loyola met at then-PSI Net Stadium (now M&T Bank Stadium), for their annual Turkey Bowl. Calvert Hall won the game in overtime, 7-6. Rico Ramires (45) celebrates after the Calvert Hall touchdown. (Linda Coan / Baltimore Sun)

Readers: Think you know your Baltimore? Try answering our weekly trivia question. Some weeks will be ridiculously easy, some weeks a bit more challenging. Put your best guess in the “answer” field and hit “submit.” Or comment on Instagram: @retrobaltimore.

If you’d like to be recognized for a correct answer, submit your name, too. Check this page next Thursday for results.

Here’s today’s trivia:

QUESTION: What play by Loyola Blakefield ended their 11-year Thanksgiving Day winning streak in the 2000 Turkey Bowl?

