Retro Baltimore: An Unknown Soldier arrives in Washington

The bodies arrived over the summer and fall of 1921. That of Henry Nicholas John Gunther, an Eastern Avenue resident who history records as the last soldier of any of the belligerents to die in World War I, arrived in September. He was buried at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery on Belair Road in Northeast Baltimore. Gunther was killed on Nov. 11, 1918 at Chaumont-devant-Damvillers, France. He was 23.