Retro Baltimore: Before Johnny Unitas, it was Y.A. Tittle who carried the Colts with his mighty arm

Tittle’s arm had raised the team from worst to first. He passed for 2,522 yards (more than Unitas did in any of his first three years) and 16 touchdowns and rushed for four more. His accuracy rate – nine interceptions in 289 attempts – led the league. He’d blossomed with the Colts, throwing more than three times as many passes as in his senior year at LSU and elevating his game under Colts coach Cecil Isbell.