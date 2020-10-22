The life and coat of Tilghman Davis, who drove for the same Maryland family in slavery and freedom

In 1863, Davis and eight others enslaved at Hampton plotted their escape, according to Cheryl LaRoche, a professor at the University of Maryland and author of “Free Black Communities and the Underground Railroad: The Geography of Resistance.” The cohort didn’t get far. By May 8, the group was committed to the Baltimore City Jail. The following year, John Ridgely turned Davis and two others from Hampton over to the Union Army, though LaRoche says it’s not clear whether they ever served in the military.