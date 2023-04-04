Retro: Shad are a harbinger of spring in Maryland

In the spring, the American shad course up the Chesapeake Bay from chilly Atlantic waters, filling rivers and tributaries where they will spawn between April and June. (Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

You know it’s spring in tidewater Maryland when, along with forsythia, blooming cherry trees and butter-colored daffodils, the American shad — Alosa sapidissima — course up the Chesapeake Bay from chilly Atlantic waters, filling rivers and tributaries. They spawn between April and June, as well as provide a seasonal, gourmet delicacy for epicures.

Despite its succulent taste, the shad is a dish that is notoriously dangerous if not boned by an expert.

Advertisement

How shad became called just that dates to the Algonquin legend that an unhappy porcupine complained to the Great Manitou that he was seeking a new life. In a clear demonstration of “Be careful what you wish for,” the supreme being turned the complaining porcupine inside out, threw it in the river and called it shad.

But it was Capt. John Smith, who, while exploring and mapping the Chesapeake Bay in 1607, encountered schools of spawning shad in the Potomac that were so thick, his crew tried to harvest them with a frying pan as the fish made their way to the ancient spawning grounds of their birth.

Advertisement

American shad females dispense 30,000 to 600,000 eggs into the water over several days, which are fertilized by males. They mainly grow to be 20 to 24 inches but can quite possibly reach 30 inches.

Anadromous, they spawn in freshwater, then the adults return to the Atlantic Ocean, where they spend most of their lives. Strong swimmers, shad can journey some 12,000 miles during their life spans, averaging five years.

Their offspring will remain in rivers and estuaries for up to a year before they begin their journey to the Atlantic.

“From Labrador’s Nain to the Ogeechee of Florida, from South Carolina’s Pee Dee and Virginia’s James and the Potomac to the Delaware and Connecticut, the American shad’s annual return to knit the eastern edge of the continent into one grand festival of renewal,” The Sun observed in a 2003 article.

Famed nature writer, biologist and conservationist Rachel L. Carson wrote for The Sun in 1936: “Just as the ‘sacred cod’ of Massachusetts is the accepted emblem of the Bay State, so the shad may rightly be considered the piscatorial representative of the States bordering the Chesapeake.

“To many Baltimoreans spring without shad roe would be as unthinkable as spring without tulips in Preston Gardens.”

In his 2003 book, “The Founding Fish,” New Yorker writer John McPhee, himself an avid Delaware River shad angler, chronicled the history of the great American fish.

One of the charming legends that he questions took place during the Revolutionary War in 1778, when the British barricaded the Schuylkill River, thus interrupting the annual shad migration and robbing George Washington’s army of a valuable food source. But by that spring, they were over the worst of their food shortages. The shad persevered, but McPhee discounts the story.

Advertisement

Dale Weinrich, retired Department of Natural Resources biologist and shad expert, plays a hickory shad on fly tackle in Deer Creek amid morning mists. (Bill May)

He does mention the shad’s role in contributing to the end of the Confederacy.

Three Confederate generals, George Pickett, of “Pickett’s Charge” fame; Fitzhugh Lee; and Thomas L. Rosser, attended a shad bake at Hatcher’s Run, Virginia, on April 1, 1865. While the men joyfully dined on planked shad cooked over a fire, a mere 2 miles away, Pickett’s army was being summarily routed by Union forces, which killed half his men and captured 2,400. The generals were unable to hear the gunfire through the thick surrounding woods in what became known as the Battle of Five Forks.

Advertisement

The end of the Confederacy came within a week.

In 1890, the annual shad yield was 7 million pounds, but by the 1930s, The Sun was reporting on declining shad catches that were caused by the impediment of river dams.

There was a time when Susquehanna shad could be harvested as far away as upstate New York, but they were halted at the Conowingo Dam, completed in 1928.

Dam removals, such as the Bloede on the Patapsco in 2018, have allowed the shad to return to their ancestral waters. A fish ladder installed at Conowingo several years ago has helped 130,000 shad annually in their journey northward.

Weekend Watch Weekly Plan your weekend with our picks for the best events, restaurant and movie reviews, TV shows and more. Delivered every Thursday. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Maryland’s shad fisheries have been closed since 1980, but according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, since the mid-1990s, the upper Chesapeake stocks of American shad have improved, allowing a “viable catch and release” program on the Susquehanna below the dam.

Shad is an elusive dish and mainly found on club menus, at local fish markets or at specialty restaurants, such as The Peppermill in Lutherville, which is a repository of Maryland dishes. Because there is no commercial shad fishing in the state, the fish obtainable locally is most likely from the South.

Advertisement

It can be prepared a number of ways — baked, charcoaled or planked — but shad roe, which is probably the most desirable way to dine on the fish, is poached or broiled — or there’s the novel way Jeff and Janet Ayres make it.

Jeff Ayres, a transplant from New England who never had shad until moving to Baltimore 50 years ago, fell in love with the pinkish-colored, delicate roe and shared his wife’s recipe.

“Janet cooks it just like she cooks soft-shell crabs: lightly floured on a sizzling skillet coated with olive oil. Throw on some squeezes of lemon juice, add some capers, and voilà,” he said. “We love the taste and texture — especially paired with a slightly chilled pinot noir, asparagus and a good loaf of French bread.”

Another traditional tidewater Maryland dish he laments no longer having is terrapin stew.

“Maybe someday on the other side of the veil,” he said.