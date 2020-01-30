Voters went to the polls Sept. 15. As the votes came in that evening, it appeared Mitchell, 48, had once again come close, but fallen short. Reports in the next day’s Sun, although only about 15 percent of the vote had been tallied, said Friedel had “a sizable lead” over Mitchell and a third opponent, state Sen. Carl L. Friedler, and “appeared to be holding [his] own in the face of strong challenges.” On Sept. 17, The Sun reported that the unofficial totals gave Friedel the victory. Mitchell, despite getting nearly twice the number of votes in Baltimore City, “was overwhelmed in the white neighborhoods of Baltimore County,” the paper reported.