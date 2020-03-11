If coronavirus hit Baltimore in the 1800s, early 1900s, patients would’ve been sent down Quarantine Road

It’s here at this isolated outpost along the Patapsco, 8 miles from the rest of the city, that Baltimore’s sick – or those suspected of being ill – were taken for decades. The first quarantine hospital was built here following the yellow fever epidemic of 1794, according to William Travis Howard’s Public Health Administration and the Natural History of Disease in Baltimore Maryland, 1797-1920. Another was built in the late 1800s, operating through the mid 20th century.