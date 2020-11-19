Retro Baltimore: The Sun’s views on pumpkin pie shifted dramatically before and after the Civil War

In November 1837, for instance, the Portland Times teasingly offered to mail The Sun a pie, so long as the paper paid for postage. In response, The Sun chided the Times for the silly idea: not only would the parceled pie’s postage cost a pretty penny, but if delivered by mail, the “‘rascally Van Buren postmasters’ would be knawing [sic] away at it at every post office, and by the time it arrived here it would be half eaten up.”