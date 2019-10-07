An entry in the 1833 Baltimore City Directory listed Maria Clemm at “3 Amity st between Saratoga and Lexington sts.” But subsequent directories did not include the family, who moved to Richmond just two years later. Later directories also omitted the house numbers of street addresses for several years, making it impossible to look up “3 Amity St” in future editions until 1845, by which time the city’s numbering system had changed.