The Orioles’ Jim Palmer pitched a no-hitter 50 years ago, and he wasn’t about to let Reggie Jackson ruin it

(A little annotation for those not versed in O’s lore: Earl=Earl Weaver, who was in his first year as manager — like Palmer, he was an Oriole his entire career, and would end up in the Hall of Fame; Frank=Frank Robinson, who had won the triple crown in 1966 and, despite an injury in 1967 that left him with lingering double vision, was again one of the league’s best players; McNally=pitcher Dave McNally, who began the 1969 season going 15-0; pitcher Mike Cuellar had come over from Houston after the 1968 season and would co-win the American League Cy Young award in 1969, with Detroit’s Denny McLain, going 23-11. Wow, did the O’s have a team that year!)