Retro Baltimore: Orioles pitcher-turned-broadcaster Jim Palmer had a nearly perfect Opening Day record

When Palmer finally got the call, he dominated. In 1974, he defeated Detroit, 3-2, besting Tigers ace Mickey Lolich at Memorial Stadium in a game that took its toll. Afterward, The Sun described No. 22 as “looking like an Egyptian mummy on trainer Ralph Salvon’s rubdown table with ice packs strapped to his right shoulder and upper and lower back, and his right elbow immersed in a tub of cracked ice.”