Retro Baltimore: The Maryland oyster roast is winter’s gluttony

“Any politician running for reelection or any incumbent wishing to keep a seat had better show up at the local oyster roast,” said a 1996 article in The Baltimreo Sun. “Better yet, buy a table of tickets. And best, do both of the above and then place a full-page ad in the oyster-roast program (a revenue-raiser). To show to all on hand that he or she has a good appetite for down-home food, the candidate should gorge on everything in sight.”