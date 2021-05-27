Retro Baltimore: The Orioles once had four 20-game winners in one season. No one has repeated the feat since.

“What our guys did [in 1971] will never happen again,” said Boog Powell, 79, a slugger on that team. “Back then, we knew [the pitching] was special, but we never dwelled on it; it was always, ‘What have you done for me lately?’ Losing the World Series that year [in seven games to the Pittsburgh Pirates] took a little of the glamour off of those guys all winning 20. But as time goes on, you realize that, hey, it would be impossible today.”