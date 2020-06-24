Baseball is back. So let’s reminisce about another young Orioles team that surprisingly almost got the job done.

By early September, the Orioles sat one game off the lead as they braced for a three-game home series against the first-place New York Yankees. They won the opener, 5-0, before a thunderous crowd of 44,518 as Pappas pitched a three-hitter and Robinson knocked in the first run with a scorching double. They took Game Two as Fisher, a native of Frostburg, blanked the Yankees, 2-0. Again, Robinson came up big with three hits — one a home run — and both RBI.