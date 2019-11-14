For that inaugural contest, the city put on the Ritz. Both teams got motorcycle escorts to the stadium and were met by a crowd of 55,000, including Governor Albert Ritchie, Mayor William F. Broening and military moguls such as Major General Douglas MacArthur. A regiment of 1,700 Midshipmen disembarked the train at Clifton Park Station and marched to the Stadium, led by the Navy band playing “Anchors Aweigh.” The Notre Dame Club of Washington, 2,000 strong, did the same but got lost on foot. Scouts were sent to find them.