The moon landing had The Sun’s attention in 1969

Some Apollo references were more subtle. On the front page of the Jan. 21 Sun, a drawing of the Oriole bird, who would normally have been despondent after the O’s lost to Boston, 6-5, was instead smiling and waving an American flag. And on the front page of that day’s Evening Sun, some puckish editor added an extra vowel to the day of the week; the publication date was listed as “BALTIMORE, MOONDAY, JULY 21, 1969.”