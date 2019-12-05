From 1936 to 1966, Baltimore had charmed its residents with a big-time holiday parade on Thanksgiving, complete with marching bands, floats, clowns and giant inflatable balloons. Sponsored by the Hochschild, Kohn department store, it was known as the Toytown Parade; crowds as large as 250,000 lined its Howard Street route. But by the time of the last parade, the number of spectators had fallen to “nearly 100,000,” according to a story in the Nov. 25, 1966, Sun. Still, it wasn’t a lack of interest that led to the parade’s cancellation the following year, but rather aging rubber. The Toytown Parade, The Sun reported, was canceled due to “deteriorating balloons.”