One of Hine’s subjects was Marie Kriss, a girl who moved with her Polish-speaking family from 757 South Luzerne Ave. in Baltimore to Mississippi. In the 1911 photo, Kriss wears a dirty smock and a weary grimace. She shucked oysters and picked shrimp at the Biloxi Canning Company when not watching the baby, Hine’s caption notes, and made 25 cents some days. (Hine’s caption said she was 7 at the time of the photo, but Manning thinks she was really 8.)