How the ‘most modern’ high school in the nation became one of Baltimore’s most troubled

When it opened in 1971, the $17 million campus boasted around half a million square feet of floor space, much of it carpeted. A mile of bridges, tunnels and corridors connected its five buildings. A two story media center housed 40,000 books. It had two gymnasiums and a swimming pool. There were six major artworks, including a $65,000 sculpture, all financed through the city’s One Percent Law, a mandate that requires 1% of overall funding for construction projects to be dedicated to art.