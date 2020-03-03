And there were The Lafayettes, a clean-cut band from Towson that made the rounds, won acclaim and, against the odds, waxed a disc for RCA that charted on the Billboard Hot 100. The song, “Life’s Too Short,” sold 150,000 records in its first week and hit No. 87 on July 21, 1962. A week later, it shot to No. 4 on the Top 40 at WCAO-AM, then Baltimore’s top rock station.