Heading to Ocean City and Rehoboth beaches in the ’70s, the journey was half the fun

Also, Baltimore visitors encountered boardwalk food terminology not used in Charm City. In Rehoboth Beach, Louie’s Pizza offered a grinder -- a cold-cut sub sandwich that, before it was served, got placed in the pizza oven. The cheese melted slightly as the roll toasted. Even ice cream flavors changed on the Eastern Shore. While Baltimore people knew the chocolate-vanilla ice cream flavor as rocky fudge, it became rocky road -- or its peanut butter variant, moose tracks -- at the beach.