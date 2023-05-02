Retro: Julius Salsbury, a former gambling figure in Baltimore, vanished from authorities years before Roy McGrath

The disappearance and death of Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff Roy McGrath is not the only dramatic vanishing act in Maryland history. In the summer of 1970, Baltimore bar owner and underworld figure Julius Salsbury skipped town. He was never spotted in the city again.

Speculation swirled around the whereabouts of both men. McGrath’s mother was Greek and for a while there were rumors he might have fled the country. Instead, he was fatally shot in Tennessee as federal agents closed in on him. Rumors had it Salsbury was in Israel.

The Sun reported that Salsbury, a major gambling figure on The Block, a strip of bars and adult entertainment clubs in downtown Baltimore, skipped bail and apparently fled the state hours before a federal judge struck down his appeal and ordered him to start a 15-year prison term.

For years, newspaper and magazine articles asked, “Where is Julius Salsbury?” Salsbury, also known as The Lord for his formidable role on The Block, became one of Baltimore’s unsolved and unresolved mysteries.

The answer was simple, said his daughter, Rochelle Salsbury, who lives in Baltimore County.

“He was in Tel Aviv, where he bought a little gift shop in a small, unpretentious hotel,” she said. “He sold tourist trinkets, postcards and jewelry.”

He died there of bone cancer March 30, 1994. His wife, Susan “Sue” Salsbury, who remained in the U.S., died April 1, 1994. He was 79 years old at that time and had been hiding in plain sight for almost 24 years.

His daughter said her father never returned to the U.S. after he fled the country. He did make it back on several occasions to Canada, where he was reported to have kept funds.

She described her father as “a wonderful person.”

File photo. Julius Salsbury was a Baltimore bar owner and gambling figure. (PEARSON / Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

“He helped anyone who needed help,” she said, adding she has no idea why, for all the mystery of her father’s disappearance, no law enforcement official tailed her to Canada or Israel on her visits.

“After about 10 years running the gift shop, he gave it up,” she said.

The Salsbury caper made good newspaper copy. Here was the Block figure who outsmarted the federal government’s law enforcement powers.

“FBI agents rushed to Salsbury’s apartment in the Horizon House [a Calvert Street apartment building] immediately after the Fourth Circuit Court opinion was handed down,” the 1970 Sun account stated. “The apartment was ‘cleaned out, without even a pair of socks left,’ according to one report. Salsbury has been on the government’s organized crimes list for nine years and his activities have supposedly been closely monitored.”

Salsbury was as successful as he was elusive. He was known to have substantial assets in Swiss banks and had disposed of his interest in the Oasis Cabaret, where he ran a $1 million gambling operation from the back room in the 1960s.

The federal government was aware that Salsbury had attempted to sell a $100,000 Treasury bond through Swiss banks. The bond was discovered stolen from a brokerage house, The Sun reported.

Devotees of local crime reporting considered him a colorful figure. Federal officials called him Baltimore’s “kingpin of gambling” and a successful illegal bookmaker.

File photo. The Oasis Cabaret, a Baltimore bar, was owned by Julius Salsbury. (PEARSON / Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

In 1962, he testified before a U.S. Senate Investigations subcommittee in an inquiry into an entertainers’ union.

And while news stories continued to seek the whereabouts of the fugitive after his disappearance, he was doing what he always did, skirting the law.

“He would travel to Montreal and we’d see him there,” said his daughter. “He was better off out of the country and out of the FBI’s hair.”