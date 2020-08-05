The 1954 hurricane season in Maryland was one for the books

The arrival earlier this week of Tropical Storm Isaias recalls the two meteorological occurrences that Marylanders fear most: hurricanes and snow.
During the hurricane season of 1954, their fears were fully realized regarding the former, when a trifecta of deadly storms — Carol, Edna and Hazel — rolled up the eastern seaboard.
The first hurricane to be spawned was Carol on Aug. 25 near the Bahamas, and within two days, winds rose to 105 mph, but diminished as the storm moved northwesterly and up the East Coast. It caused relatively minor damage and coastal flooding while dropping four inches of rain as it coursed off Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, on its northward march.
It finally made landfall on Long Island, New York, and as Carol rolled over Connecticut, winds were recorded at 110 mph, that reached 135 mph as the storm pummeled Block Island, Rhode Island.
By the time Carol had blown itself out in Canada Sept. 1, where it caused $1 million in damages, it had left 65 dead in the U.S. and $462 million in damages, and because it was the costliest hurricane up to that time to hit the U.S., its name was permanently retired.
Marylanders didn’t have to wait long for the next reported blow that would might possibly come their way, as Carol was dying in Canada, Edna was born Sept. 2 in the Caribbean Sea, and then followed the track of its predecessor.
Once again, the state was spared, as Carol brushed the coasts of Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey, and crossed the tip of Long Island, and slammed into New England. Winds reached a 110 mph. on Block Island while 120 mph. winds lashed Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
Locally, the only effect from the storm were the welcomed rains from Edna that ended a protracted summertime drought that farmers had been contending with.
Thirty lost their lives in the hurricane that had left behind in its wake, $42 million in damages, by the time its nearly two week romp in the Atlantic expired on Sept. 15.
But, for Marylanders, luck was running out, and now the stage was set for the arrival of Hazel that formed Oct. 5 some 200 miles east of Grenada with winds of a 100 mph, and the next day officially attained hurricane status and its name.
Hazel came “crashing up the coast like a “screaming freight train,” as one writer put it, crashing dunes 20 feet high, crushing houses and creasing roads,” wrote authors Larry Savadore and Margaret Thomas Bucholz in their 1993 book, “Great Storms of the New Jersey Shore.
Hazel’s deadly tryout in Haiti killed 1,000 people, dropped 11 inches of rain on the Carolinas, and established wind speed records in Washington and New York City.
“On its way it deposited palm fronds and wooden bowls marked ’Made in Haiti.’ Even after two weeks it could dump enough rain on Toronto, Canada, to wash away buildings and bridges to the tune of $100 million,” wrote Savadore and Bucholz.
By the time its winds that were gusting over 60 mph hit Baltimore on Oct. 15, pedestrians waiting for streetcars and buses were knocked over, while a plate glass window on a North Eutaw Street store exploded, mercifully injuring no one.
In Annapolis, the Naval Academy’s training ship, the USS Reina Mercedes, a relic from the Spanish American War, was ripped from its mooring with 52 men aboard, and drifted powerless into the Severn River, while ships in the Port of Baltimore, experienced the same thing, as tides rose 7 feet above normal.
Western Maryland fared no better, at Cumberland, the Potomac River swelled by 4 inches of rain and went on a rampage rising 7 feet above flood stage. Baltimore & Ohio Railroad trains from the west were stalled due to a landslide in West Virginia and passenger trains from Pennsylvania traveling between Washington and New York City were delayed because of snapped overhead power lines ran hours late.
On the Eastern Shore, a solo railroad boxcar buffeted by Hazel’s 90 mph winds made an unscheduled journey attaining speeds of 40 mph between Sudlersville and Millington, where it finally derailed.
Perhaps one of the weirdest stories to arise from Hurricane Hazel was the fate of Charles R. Nicholson, 44, a Chicago businessman, who had boarded the northbound Patriot at Baltimore’s Penn Station.
Nicholson was standing in the vestibule of the train’s dining car when he was suddenly sucked out of a door and landed under the train, where he remained between the two rails as the remaining cars passed overhead. He then walked out of the Hoffman Street Tunnel into an East Baltimore drugstore whose pharmacist summoned the police.
After being examined at the old St. Joseph Hospital, Nicholson, who had survived the Battle of Anzio during World War II, was declared none the worse for his unexpected journey.
By the time the center of the storm, which was the deadliest, economically ruinous and most intense of the 1954 hurricane season had departed Baltimore, the Weather Bureau at 6:42 p.m. issue a terse bulletin: “Baltimore has had it.”
It’s name too, was also retired.