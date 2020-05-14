‘History is what’s happening now’: Maryland Historical Society wants your coronavirus tales

These fragments of life during the so-called Spanish Flu of 1918 come from oral histories housed at The Maryland Historical Society. The interviews were conducted at Baltimore’s Waxter Center in the late 1970s by Marie Lehnert, who used them as the basis for a video play called “The Last Day of the Old World.” Afterwards, Lehnert told The Baltimore Sun that recording the interviews helped the seniors “realize the art in their lives; art in the sense that they have something no one else has. They have first-hand knowledge of how things were.”