When noted modernist painter Henri Matisse visited Baltimore and Etta Cone

“Matisse is a small, quiet man who has the air of serenity about him, who speaks softly, directly and simply and who seems to be utterly self-contained and self-possessed,” wrote A.D. Emmart, art critic for The Sun. “Miss Cone and her late sister were among the first American collectors to have recognized the genius of the French artist who has since come to hold an unequivocal place at the very top of contemporary painting.”