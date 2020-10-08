Retro Baltimore: For 70 years, a dip of Hendler’s ice cream hit the spot

Rachel Kassman, writing in a 2011 Jewish Museum of Maryland publication, said, “the company also made specialty flavors for particular customers, like ginger and peppermint for Hutzler’s department store and tomato sherbet for the Southern Hotel. But perhaps the best remembered specialty flavor was Hendler’s Egg-Nog ice cream. Hendler’s was the only ice cream company in the United States to have a liquor license (for blending liquor into ice cream) so that the Egg-Nog ice cream could be flavored with pure rum.”