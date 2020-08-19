Retro Baltimore: Joe Hauser, a minor-league Orioles slugger, was a big league talent

Never heard of Hauser? His time in Baltimore was brief (two seasons). Yet 90 years ago, the quiet, blond first baseman made news by becoming the first player in professional baseball to hit more than 60 homers in a season. In 1927, Babe Ruth, the Baltimore-born star of the New York Yankees, had hit 60 to set a big-league mark that would last for more than three decades. Three years later, Hauser bested that record with the Orioles of the International League, the top rung of the minors.