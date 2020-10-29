Retro Baltimore: Pandemic canceled 1918 Halloween celebrations here and across the country

“To the delight of the small boy in particular, and of younger folks in general, Halloween night will be celebrated one week hence,” The Evening Sun reported. "Already the stores are gay with Halloween symbols and favors in black and yellow, true witch colors, and the littlest fellow on the street in awesome tone tells his baby brother of the spooks that come out Halloween night and ‘ketch ye if ye don’t watch out. Grown folks, too, succumb to the lure of the night and vie with younger generations in burning nuts and bobbin for apples.”