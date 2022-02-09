How Baltimore’s Great Fire of 1904 reverberates into 2022

Opposed to this tactic, the owner of O’Neill’s department store, Thomas O’Neill, told officials they would have to dynamite his building with him inside. According to The Sun archives, he woke up the nuns living at the Carmelite Convent at Biddle and Caroline streets and asked them to pray for his store. His building was spared; O’Neill left his estate to the Archdiocese of Baltimore, which used part of the money to build the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen on N. Charles Street.