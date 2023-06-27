Retro: How Gloria ‘The Italian Bombshell’ Barattini went from singing at the Peabody to wrestling

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Gloria Barattini sang like a bird. A silken soprano with a classical bent, she seemed destined to perform at New York’s Metropolitan Opera. For six years, in the 1940s, the Odenton teen trained at the Peabody Institute in Baltimore, honing her voice for the highbrow crowd.

Then life took a turn; at 21, Barattini fell in love with wrestling. A professional grappler, she would be. From then on, the swank concert halls were replaced by sweaty arenas, and the dulcet sounds of Puccini and Bizet drowned out by the grunts and growls of Madame X and Ann Laverne. For Barattini, it was clear: the Met had given way to the mat.

From 1950 to 1962, she toured the wrestling circuit, competing in smoke-filled venues from Paterson, New Jersey, to Tyler, Texas, and drawing crowds that flocked to see the would-be diva slam her rivals in the ring. The media hyped her every stop; newspapers ran cheesecake photos of the engaging brunette and dubbed the 5-foot-6, 140-pound Barattini “The Italian Bombshell” and “The Mayhem and Melody Gal of Wrestling.”

Her talent lived up to the hoopla. Barattini won more than 75% of her 400-plus bouts and earned star billing wherever she went during the sport’s golden age.

“Why do I wrestle? I must have been born with a dual personality,” she once said. “One side of me says, ‘The peace and quiet of home and song is for you.’ The other side argues, ‘You need excitement, so get out and take a whack at women’s wrestling.’ "

Born of wealthy parents, and the youngest of seven children, she grew up in a 21-room mansion on the family farm, on the cusp of Fort Meade. Hers was a musical pedigree; a great aunt once sang to monarchs in Rome’s Royal Palace. On Sundays, Barattini performed with the choir at the Fort Meade Catholic Chapel. Her Peabody training was ramping up when, by chance, she stumbled onto a wrestling event and changed gears.

With her parents’ blessing, she schooled under wrestling tutors to learn traditional moves like leg locks, body scissors and the Cobra Twist.

On Jan. 9, 1951, Barattini debuted at the Baltimore Coliseum in a feature match against Ella Waldek, an accomplished wrestler who once body-slammed an opponent who died from the fall. Barattini scored a pin in 13 minutes with a reverse body press.

The winner, The Sun reported, “proved a fast and tricky worker, one who liked to dish out punishment to her rival.”

Wrestler Gloria Barattini won more than 75 percent of her 400-plus bouts. (A Aubrey Bodine/Baltimore Sun)

Three months later, in Monroe, Lousiana, Barattini battled Ann Laverne, a hardscrabble Ohioan who was later enshrined in the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame. Laverne, the only female wrestler of her day with a cauliflower ear, threw her challenger out of the ring. But Barattini climbed back in, glared at her foe and “dished out several teeth-jarring blows” to earn the win.

Promoters took note of her musical past. In Cleveland, she sang to spellbound scribes at a press conference prior to her match. The event itself drew 21,000. Routinely, she regaled other wrestlers with lyrical interludes on the road.

“She used to sing the Indian Love Call. That was beautiful,” Johnnie Mae Young, a member of the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame, once said.

Barattini was known to use that voice to her own advantage. In Boston, a sign on her dressing room door read, No Singing Permitted. Officials charged that her crooning unfairly “calmed the moods” of her opponents.

Cheap shots — eye-gouging, biting and the like — weren’t her style.

“I try to be a scientific wrestler; none of that villain stuff for me,” she said. “About the only time I get mad is when someone begins pulling hair.”

Barattini quit the ring in 1962, following her father’s heart attack, to run the family’s bar and filling station in Odenton. Later, she married and moved to Knoxville, in Frederick County. There, with her husband, Frank Souza, she ran a bar/restaurant, The Hitching Post, where she was known to break up tiffs with her signature stare. The place closed in 2010; four years later, Barattini died at the age of 84.