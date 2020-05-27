In the 1970s, it wasn’t a pandemic that brought Baltimore to a standstill

To stabilize problems at the pump, Maryland launched an odd-even rationing system, where those whose license plates ended with odd numbers could get gas on odd days, and so on. Motorists took umbrage. “What we we supposed to do, buy two cars so we can get an odd and even license plate?” one wrote The Sun. For its part, the newspaper ran tips for people waiting in line. While inching toward the pumps, it said, better you should stop and start your engine than to keep it running because “in 40 minutes, you can save one-half gallon of gas.”