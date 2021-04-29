Retro Baltimore: 60 years ago there was a rush on fallout shelters

People were anxious but just as curious. In 1961, the exhibit of an aboveground shelter at the Maryland State Fair in Timonium drew more than 27,000 passersby. On Loch Raven Boulevard, a Sunoco gas station displayed a sample shelter until the owner was pressured to remove it. The structure, made of rolled steel, ”adds to the hysteria and assumes the inevitability of nuclear war,” said the Rev. Carroll Doggett, of the Loch Raven Methodist Church, whose parishioners threatened a boycott of the station.