Bedlam ensued. Fans raced onto the field, lifted players to their shoulders and snapped up keepsakes, tearing wooden planks off the Colts’ bench and the helmet off Marchetti’s head. They razed the iron goal posts and broke off the crossbar, a 10-foot section of which was grabbed by two enterprising City College students who hustled it home, cut the pipe into two-foot pieces and sold them to friends and neighbors. It seemed the Baltimore thing to do.