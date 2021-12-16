For Baltimoreans with ties to Southern Italy, Christmas Eve dinner wasn’t complete without eel

From the time she was old enough to walk, Rosalinda Mannetta went with her family to the city’s fish market off E. Lombard Street each Christmas Eve morning.
Amid the shouts and calls of the fishmongers, Mannetta’s father used his limited English to purchase a sack of live eels — still writhing. They reminded his daughter of snakes. When they were like that, Mannetta said, “my mother and I, we didn’t even look at them.”
Like other Baltimore families with ties to southern Italy, the Mannettas celebrated Christmas Eve with seafood — and lots of it.
A tradition sometimes called the Feast of the Seven Fishes is popular in both Italian and Italian American households. Families eat an odd number of fish and seafood dishes as they abstain from meat the night before Christmas. The number can vary said Mannetta; her family usually prepared 13, symbolizing Jesus and his 12 apostles.
Whether the number of dishes was seven or 13, no Christmas Eve table was complete without eel.
“To many Americans, Thanksgiving means turkey. To many foreign-born, principally Italians, Christmas means eel,” read a 1955 article in The Baltimore Sun. “A paterfamilias would no more confront his spouse on Christmas Eve without eels than he would on Saturday night without his pay check.”
The tradition of eels, or capitone, the night before Christmas seems to date back to at least the 17th century, wrote Naples resident Giuseppe Topo on the travel blog “Napoli Unplugged.” Some say eating the serpent-like eel is good luck, warding off the devil in the new year.
Southern Italian immigrants like the Mannettas brought the tradition with them to the United States, driving up demand for this wriggly fish usually used as bait.
In the 1950s, Baltimore Sun photographer A. Aubrey Bodine traveled to Cape Charles on Virginia’s Eastern Shore to shoot watermen at work catching eels in the Chesapeake Bay.
According to the accompanying article, fishermen relied on stormy weather to push the eels into shallow waters.
“I remember once how after one good gale I dipped 8,000 pounds out of just one net,” Herman S. Johnson told The Sun in 1955.
Customers preferred to buy the fish still alive, so watermen stored the eels “live boxes” that could hold up to six tons. Tank trucks would transport them to markets just before Christmas.
The Sun’s 1955 article included a recipe from Baltimore chef Carmelo Marsiglia for fried eel, or capitone fritto.
“Cut a dressed eel into 1 inch sections, sprinkle with salt and pepper and dredge with flour. Sauté eel in olive oil till brown on one side. Turn, adding, chopped, two cloves of garlic and 1 medium onion. When eel has been browned add 1 No. 2 can of tomatoes cut up and 2 oz. dry white wine. Blend well, remove from fire and transfer to a baking dish.”
Back at their house on S. Exeter Street in Little Italy, Mannetta’s father would kill and wash the eels before cutting them up into pieces. Once the eel were stationary, Mannetta’s mother, who ran a dressmaking shop in the basement, fried them up in oil or cooked them with tomato sauce.
In addition to eel, the Mannettas ate a whole octopus and pesce stocco — stockfish that stank up the house. Other staples included calamari, then considered a bait fish, as well as baccalà, salted cod, prepared three different ways.
Dinner would start off with anchovy zeppole and a clam, scallop and shrimp antipasto. Up to 30 people, including friends, family and priests from nearby St. Leo’s Church would gather around the table to enjoy the abundance before heading to midnight mass.
Decades later, the tradition of eating eel at Christmas Eve remains active in Southern Italy, particularly in Naples, where fish markets stock up on it before the holiday.
“Ask a Neapolitan why they eat capitone on Christmas Eve, and believe me I’ve asked a few, the answer is always the same,” the blogger Topo wrote. “Perchè? Perchè. Because it’s tradition.”
But it seems to have died out in Italian American communities. Mannetta, now 64 and still living in Little Italy, rarely touches the stuff.
“I never cared for eel,” she said.
Latest Retro Baltimore
While a few Italian restaurants in the area offer “Feast of the Seven Fishes” menus on Christmas Eve, I have yet to find one that includes capitone.