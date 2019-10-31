The catacombs at Westminster Presbyterian Church had been around for more than 100 years, but had fallen on tough times; although the church’s congregation had once numbered nearly 1,000, including some of Baltimore’s most prominent citizens, it had fallen to just 65 by 1977. Two years before that, anxious to revive interest in the old church and raise money to help rehab and preserve both it and the surrounding burial ground — the church had been built atop part of the 65-year-old cemetery in 1852, on an arched foundation that allowed enough clearance between the burial ground and the church floor to allow the graves to remain — the tours were introduced. They proved a big hit, attracting some 2,000 visitors a year and prompting the Baltimore Tourism Council to call them one of the city’s strongest tourist attractions.