Canton takes its name from China

Clinton Street in Canton became its industrial alley. By the 1850s both sides of the thoroughfare were dotted by big iron-making industrial sites. Today these work places are forgotten but they survive as Baltimore street names. Industrialist Horace Abbott, whose mills belched smoke in Canton lived at a fancy Victorian house on the site of what is today’s Baltimore City College. Nearby is Abbottston Street in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello community.