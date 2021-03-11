Retro Baltimore: 50 years ago, the Bullets took it to the Knicks

On Easter Sunday, with just eight healthy players, the home team romped, 114-88, rocking the Civic Center (now Royal Farms Arena). Unseld, the rebounding savant, led the winners with 18 points (shooting 8 of 9 from the field), 26 rebounds and 9 assists. The following day the Bullets won again, 101-80, behind a stifling defense and a big game from Marin, who scored 27 points despite being hounded by Bradley, who kept stepping on his toes and tugging at his shorts.