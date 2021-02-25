Billie Holiday biopic debuting Friday chronicles struggles of jazz legend who was raised in Baltimore

They couldn’t silence Billie Holiday’s voice, a voice that took her from an Upper Fells Point alley to New York City concert halls and into the annals of history as a performer and civil rights icon. That’s the premise of the new biopic “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” which debuts Friday on Hulu.
The Lee Daniels-directed film reveals the tortures she faced throughout her career: racism, persecution, drug addiction, censorship, child sexual assault. It’s unclear how much time the film devotes to her childhood in Baltimore, where she would later return at the age of 22, a critical triumph who performed at The Royal Theatre in October 1937.
She was singing with The Count Basie Orchestra. Her male singing counterpart was Jimmy Rushing. Count Basie and Billie Holiday were a smash, newspapers reported at the time.
Holiday was an established star. A reporter from the Baltimore Afro-American newspaper interviewed her backstage. Holiday said she always wore white gardenias and liked Evening in Paris perfume. She wore a ring with 19 diamonds.
“Having been born in April, her birthstone is a diamond and she wears a long, slender wristwatch, lavishly set in birthstones,” the article said. “Billie Holiday herself is a fashion writer’s delight for she is neat and dainty, even in her dressing room, and her clothes show that they have been chosen with care.”
The trailer for the film opens with a voiced-over question, “don’t you know who this is?” as it pulls back to reveal actor Andra Day, who plays Holiday, choosing from a selection of fine diamonds.
“I’m downright flashy, you know,” Day’s Holiday says.
She was born Eleanora Fagan, in Philadelphia in 1915 but moved to Baltimore with her mother when she was 3. She became a child of the city in many ways.
She grew up fast. She lived with her mother in Upper Fells Point on a classic one-lane row house street, not wide enough for parking on either side.
Holiday’s biographers say she attended a preschool at Saint Frances Academy on East Chase Street. She was raised by her grandparents and other family members.
Her penchant for skipping class brought her before a juvenile court on Jan. 5, 1925. She was then sent to a Roman Catholic reform school, the House of the Good Shepherd..
Eleanora, not yet Billie, dropped out of school at age 11, according to biographer Stuart Nicholson.
Records also show that on Christmas Eve, 1926, her mother arrived home to find a neighbor attempting to rape Eleanora. She fought back, and he was arrested. Officials placed Eleanora temporarily in the House of the Good Shepherd under protective custody. She was released in February 1927, then 12 years old.
She was now living in West Baltimore on Argyle Avenue, just west of Pennsylvania Avenue. She ran errands and scrubbed white marble steps among her other duties. At this point in her life, she said in an autobiography, she first heard the the 78-rpm shellac phonograph records of Bessie Smith and Louis Armstrong.
She later followed her mother to New York’s Harlem. In a few years, after another scrape with the law, she was musically discovered and her singing career took off.
Baltimore Sun writer Carl Schoettler wrote of her “extraordinary musicianship, the incomparable diction, phrasing, sense of timing and dramatic delivery that made her singing unique. ... She forged one of the great American singing styles from a childhood lived poor and hard and mean on Durham Street in [Upper] Fells Point.”
Several years ago a neighborhood-based arts project paid homage to the block where Holiday lived, if only for a relatively brief time, in the 1920s. There are painted screens and murals and other inventive references to her.
She is also honored locally with Billie Holiday Court, in East Baltimore. There is a park named in honor at Pennsylvania and Lafayette avenues where there’s also a large bronze statue of her.
Bridget Cimino, a mural artist and Maryland Institute College of Art graduate, painted an oversize depiction (on the back wall of the Fells Point Corner Theatre that faces Durham Street) of Holiday signing autographs for children outside Pennsylvania Avenue’s Royal Theatre, perhaps a reference to her 1937 appearance.
The block is also festooned with paintings of gardenias, the same fragrant flowers that even as a 22-year-old, Holiday made her signature, whether pinned to her gown or worked into her hair.
Holiday is often identified with the song, “Strange Fruit,” whose lyrics reference lynching. The song is featured heavily in the trailer for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” as a point of contention. She was targeted by the U.S. government for singing what was considered a “protest song.”
“You think I’m going to stop singing that song? Your grandkids are going to be singing that song,” the character Holiday defiantly proclaims in the film.