‘I love you, Ringo’: 56 years ago fans paid $2 to see the Beatles in Baltimore

For 30 minutes the Beatles sang a string of hits, from “Can’t Buy Me Love” to “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” drowned out by screaming fans who stood on their folding chairs, some of which collapsed. Then it was over. After the second concert, The Sun reported, the crowd hurried around the corner and “massed in thousands” in front of the Holiday Inn for one last glimpse of the group. Police with K-9 dogs cleared them out in an hour.