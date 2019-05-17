Secret Supper is June 17th. Get your tickets before they sell out!
Lifestyle Retro Baltimore

Retro Baltimore Trivia: What Baltimore actor told Tracey Ullman to “take a Liverpool accent and Americanize it”? 

Readers: Think you know your Baltimore? Try answering our weekly trivia question. Some weeks will be ridiculously easy, some weeks a bit more challenging. Put your best guess in the “answer” field and hit “submit.” Or comment on Instagram: @retrobaltimore.

If you’d like to be recognized for a correct answer, submit your name, too. Check this page next Thursday for results.

Here’s today’s trivia:

QUESTION: What Baltimore actor, who once starred in “The Tracey Ullman Show” in an episode set in a Baltimore row house, advised Ullman, seeking to sound like a Baltimorean, to “take a Liverpool accent and Americanize it”?

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
63°