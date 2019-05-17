Retro Baltimore Trivia: What Baltimore actor told Tracey Ullman to “take a Liverpool accent and Americanize it”?
QUESTION: What Baltimore actor, who once starred in “The Tracey Ullman Show” in an episode set in a Baltimore row house, advised Ullman, seeking to sound like a Baltimorean, to “take a Liverpool accent and Americanize it”?