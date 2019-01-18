Retro Baltimore Trivia: There have only been two Republican governors in Maryland elected to two terms. Larry Hogan was the second. Who was the first?

Joseph A. DiPaola / Baltimore Sun

There have only been two Republican governors in Maryland elected to two terms. Larry Hogan was the second. Who was the first? He's pictured above at his first inauguration, in front of the State House in Annapolis.

There have only been two Republican governors in Maryland elected to two terms. Larry Hogan was the second. Who was the first? He's pictured above at his first inauguration, in front of the State House in Annapolis. (Joseph A. DiPaola / Baltimore Sun)