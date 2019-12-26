xml:space="preserve">
Politician Steny Hoyer, left, is pictured chatting with Mayor William Donald Schaefer in 1978. (Joseph A. DiPaola / Baltimore Sun files)

Readers: Think you know your Baltimore? Try answering our weekly trivia question. Some weeks will be ridiculously easy, some weeks a bit more challenging. Put your best guess in the “answer” field and hit “submit.” Or comment on Instagram: @retrobaltimore.

If you’d like to be recognized for a correct answer, submit your name, too. Check this page next Thursday for results.

Here’s today’s trivia:

QUESTION: In the 1960s, Baltimore native and current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi interned alongside a young Steny Hoyer, current House Majority Leader who grew up in Prince George’s County, on what Maryland U.S. senator’s staff?

